Tufton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 819,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,131. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

