Tufton Capital Management Has $928,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,700,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

