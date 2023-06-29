Tufton Capital Management Has $334,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 696,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,714. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

