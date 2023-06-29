Tufton Capital Management Has $334,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 696,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

