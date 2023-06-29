Tufton Capital Management Has $3.72 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

