Tufton Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,330. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

