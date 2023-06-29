Tufton Capital Management Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 11.31%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
