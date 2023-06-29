Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,231,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,369,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

