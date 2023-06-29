TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $95,769.33 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.44.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
