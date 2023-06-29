TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $95,769.33 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.44.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

