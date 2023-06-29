Truist Financial Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $25.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

SBCF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

