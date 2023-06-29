Truist Financial Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $50.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of CMA opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

