Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

