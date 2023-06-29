TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 317,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.