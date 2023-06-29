TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,430 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.17. 11,772,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,172,781. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

