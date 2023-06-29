TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 284,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

