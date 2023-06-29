TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 65,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 75,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,601,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

