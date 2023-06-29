TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,517 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

