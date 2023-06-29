TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,351,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,967,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

