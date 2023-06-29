TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

