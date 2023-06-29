TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,433 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,938,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 259.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,962 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

