TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and $153.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000923 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,943,746,495 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

