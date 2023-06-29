Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triton International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.