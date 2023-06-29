Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as high as C$3.41. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 20,606 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$94.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.32.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.27 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4836415 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

