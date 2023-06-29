Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 144,503 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 110,407 call options.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

Shares of JPM traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,882,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

