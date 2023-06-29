Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.13. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

