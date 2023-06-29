Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.67.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.66. 568,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,674. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.09. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.33.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.3333333 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

