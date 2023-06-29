Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 187,500 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,870,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

