Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 50,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.3 %

TOL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. 1,675,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

