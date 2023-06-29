Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 170,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 486,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $548.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.52 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan International by 214.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Titan International by 61.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 140.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

