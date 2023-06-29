Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market cap of C$365.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of C$614.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$685.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.00999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

