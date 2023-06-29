Tiaa Fsb Sells 690,279 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,279 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.72% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $64,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,899,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 31,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

