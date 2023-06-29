Tiaa Fsb Sells 41,579 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,579 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $128,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.58. 11,323,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,750,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.