Tiaa Fsb Sells 191,262 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 3,737,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

