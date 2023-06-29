Tiaa Fsb Purchases 103,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,577,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $386,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 422,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 1,947,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

