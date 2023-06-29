Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,849 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 8.58% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $82,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 47,622 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

