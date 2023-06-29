Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $81.04. 1,035,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.