Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 32.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $512,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 7,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

