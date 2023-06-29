Tiaa Fsb Acquires 789,894 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,894 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 4.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $218,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 161,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

