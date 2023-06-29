Tiaa Fsb Acquires 396,763 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,763 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.29% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
