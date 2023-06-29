Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0214

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Threshold has a market cap of $214.08 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018275 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013915 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.78 or 1.00006598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02270878 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $18,527,960.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

