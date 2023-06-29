Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.15. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 47,400 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.87 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0217195 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

