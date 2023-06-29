The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Lowered by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

