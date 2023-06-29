The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,041. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

