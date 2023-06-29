The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

