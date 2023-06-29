The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $248.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

