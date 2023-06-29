The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

