The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.23). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.27).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The European Smaller Companies Trust
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.