The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.23). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.27).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

(Free Report)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.