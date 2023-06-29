The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EEA remained flat at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

About The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

