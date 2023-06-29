The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The European Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of EEA remained flat at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
