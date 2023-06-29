The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

KO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,474,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

