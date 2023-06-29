The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
